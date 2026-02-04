Cassadaga Job Corps To Remain Open After Federal Funding Restored

Cassadaga Job Corps will remain open after funding was restored in the recently passed bill by the U.S. Senate.

The Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education funding bill rejects President Donald Trump’s call to eliminate Job Corps and instead provides $1.76 billion in federal funding to keep them open. Senator Chuck Schumer also secured language that blocks the closure of Job Corps Centers unless such closures meet specific requirements.

In May 2025, Trump paused operations at Job Corps centers nationwide. Afterward, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from shutting down Job Corps centers, and another federal judge said operations must resume until the previous case is resolved. Schumer explained that the Trump administration not only attempted to shut down Job Corps centers, but in his budget request, Trump said he wanted to totally zero out funding for the program, effectively killing the program without needing the approval of federal courts.

In addition to fighting back on Trump’s proposed elimination of funds for Jobs Corps in the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bill, Schumer led efforts in the Senate to oppose the Trump administration’s destructive and potentially illegal actions like pausing existing funds for the Job Corps centers.

For more than 60 years, the Cassadaga Job Corps Center typically helps about 200 young people every year acquire industry-recognized skills that launch them into in-demand careers. The center employs approximately 100 staff.