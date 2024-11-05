WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Cat Video Fest 2024 Comes To The Reg on November 16

A one-time-only special engagement of Cat Video Fest 2024 is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on November 16.

Oscilloscope Laboratories presents CatVideoFest 2024, a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

10% of ticket sales will benefit the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

The Humane Society will be at The Reg prior to the movie’s start at 2:00 p.m. and will have cats available for folks to meet and to adopt.

The movie starts at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.

Visit reglenna.com for more information or to buy tickets.

