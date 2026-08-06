Catholic Charities’ 2025-26 Fiscal Year Giving Exceeds $9 Million

Catholic Charities of Buffalo has announced that its 2025-26 fiscal year giving has exceeded $9 million.

The organization raised $7,280,436 through Appeal 2026 with total philanthropic gifts increasing by 7.8% to reach $9,075,325.

Catholic Charities of Buffalo president and CEO Tony DeSimone said, “Finishing within 9% of our goal for the Appeal, and up 7.8% overall for the entire Appeal giving season window during a challenging philanthropic environment speaks to the confidence our donors have in our mission. With nearly $1.8 million in additional charitable support through program-specific gifts, tribute and memorial donations, and legacy giving, our community continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to helping our neighbors in need. These investments position Catholic Charities to remain a strong, stable resource for Western New York while we continue strengthening our fundraising efforts as part of our long-term strategic plan.”

Appeal donations are used exclusively to support the essential programs and services provided by Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith. As Western New York’s most comprehensive human services provider, Catholic Charities serves nearly one in every ten people across the region through counseling, mental health services, food pantries, domestic violence programs, housing assistance, family stabilization services, and programs that support older adults, as well as initiatives that strengthen the faith community through the Fund for the Faith.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit ccwny.org or call 716-218-1400 to connect with Catholic Charities services.