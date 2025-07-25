Catholic Charities Appeal Falls Short Of Goal

The annual fundraiser for the Catholic Charities of Buffalo fell short of its $8.5 million goal by 12.5%.

Appeal officials announced that the 2025 Appeal raised a total of $7,442,384 since the appeal launched in January and concluded on June 30.

Catholic Charities President and CEO Deacon Steve Schumer said he’s deeply grateful for the generous support by Western New Yorkers who donated, “Even as we recognize the significant contributions of so many, we are deeply concerned about the continuing decline in the number of donors to the Appeal and what that could mean for the Agency’s ability to respond to the needs of the community in the future.”

Three thousand fewer donors participated in the Appeal 2025 than in Appeal 2024 when the annual campaign raised just over $8 million. Since 2021, there has been a total loss of more than 12,000 donors.

The annual Appeal helps fund dozens of programs and services administered by Catholic Charities along with several ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services touch the lives of nearly one out of every ten people in Western New York, regardless of faith, race, gender, or any personal circumstance. The Fund for the Faith provides funding for programs that support the faith experience across all parish communities, including hospital chaplaincy, and training for ordained and lay ministers, among others.

Appeal officials continue to stress that all donations to the Appeal will be used exclusively and entirely to deliver the essential programs and services that help those in need.

Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities at ccwny.org/donate.