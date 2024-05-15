Catholic Charities’ HOPE Day Of Giving Today

Today is HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Catholic Charities’ 2024 Appeal.

The first $61,000 raised will be matched dollar-for-dollar from donors including Uniland Development, Catholic Health, and OneBridge Benefits. All funds go towards the annual Appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith.

During HOPE Day, Appeal volunteers and Catholic Charities staff members will gather to make phone calls to those who haven’t donated yet this year, giving them the chance to double their gift.

The Appeal, which continues until June 30, has currently raised $5,481,170.73 or 57.6% of its goal to date. The annual Appeal helps fund more than 50 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities along with several ministries through the Fund for the Faith.