Catholic Charities of Buffalo Launches Appeal 2024 With $9.5 Million Goal

Catholic Charities of Buffalo has launched its Annual Appeal for 2024.

Their goal this year is to raise $9.5 million by June 30.

This is the organization’s 100th appeal with the first one launched in 1924 with a goal of $262,116. It was met and exceeded with a total of $325,808 raised. In the 99 years of the Appeal, close to half billion dollars has been raised to provide help and hope to those who need it most.

Appeal 2024 Chair Kevin Gannon said that first appeal in 1924 served about 12,500 people with the goal to help more than 145,000 people this year.

The annual Appeal helps fund more than 50 programs and services administered across eight counties of Western New York by Catholic Charities along with several ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, education and workforce training, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health services, and youth and family support services.

The Fund for the Faith provides needed funding for programs that benefit all parish faith communities, including hospital ministry, and seminarian and diaconate formation programs, among others.

To donate to Appeal 2024, visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400. In addition, donors can give by texting HOPE4WNY to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit ccwny.org or call 716-218-1400 to find help through Catholic Charities.