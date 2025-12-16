Catholic Charities Warning About Immigration Legal Service Scams

Catholic Charities of Buffalo is warning about immigration legal service scams that use the agency’s name to victimize vulnerable immigrants.

These illegal scams are being conducted both here locally and across the country, using both Catholic Charities USA and individual agency names.

Scammers are claiming immigrants can enroll in legal programs by paying a fee, but these programs do not exist and neither Catholic Charities of Buffalo nor Catholic Charities USA assist with bond payments. Catholic Charities will never request payments for any service via funds transfer systems such as Zelle or Venmo.

Catholic Charities of Buffalo does provide immigration and refugee resettlement services and is alerting its current and past clients about this scam.

The agency encourages its clients and community members who receive solicitation from any “Catholic Charities” organization to call 716-218-1400 and confirm the information with Catholic Charities of Buffalo before taking any action.