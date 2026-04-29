CCIDA Approves $150,000 Loan For 137 Water Street Brewing

A future brewery on Water Street in the City of Jamestown has been approved a $150,000 loan by the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board.

137 Water Street Brewing LLC would use $115,000 of the loan for machinery and equipment with the other $35,000 for working capital. The equipment and machinery loan is for 10 years at 4% interest rate with the working capital loan for seven years at 4% interest rate.

The brewery will have a seven-barrel brewing system with initial production capacity projected at approximately 364 barrels annually, with the ability to scale output in response to market demand.

The location on Water Street will feature a taproom and restaurant with seasonal outdoor space along the Chadakoin River. When open, the brewery is expected to create 15 jobs.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation approved in October 2025 a $200,000 loan that was contingent on site plan approval by the Jamestown Planning Commission. That approval was received in December 2025.

The business hopes to open later this summer.