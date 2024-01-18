CCIDA CEO Mark Geise Named to Buffalo Business First’s ‘Power 250’ List

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency‘s CEO has been named to a regional paper’s “Power 250 listing.”

Buffalo Business First named Mark Geise to the annual list 250 people deemed the most influential and powerful people in the eight counties that make up Western New York.

According to Buffalo Business First, the 2024 Power 250 List was released in January as a preview of the people on the list alphabetically and unranked. The complete ranking will be released in early March, along with more information describing the power that each person holds.

Geise was first appointed in his role of Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CCIDA CEO in March 2018. In 2023 under Geise’s leadership, the CCIDA saw unprecedented economic development activity, assisting with over $840 million in capital investment in the county.

Geise has also played a role in the creation and subsequent oversight of the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG), an initiative of CCIDA’s component organization, Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC).

In 2023, CCEPG was successful in obtaining and granting millions of dollars in economic development resources to advance 47 different public-private economic development projects across Chautauqua County. Also in 2023, the Partnership provided nearly $460,000 in direct grant funding to 26 different projects.

Geise also founded the Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation, which has been serving the community for over 10 years.

He currently lives in Fredonia with his wife Katie Geise, Executive Director of the Chautauqua County Workforce Investment Board. They have three grown children.