CCIDA Provides Financial Support For Redevelopment of Silver Creek High School Property

A project to remove and redevelop the former Silver Creek High School has received financial support from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

The IDA Board approved on Tuesday a 30-year PILOT agreement as well as sales tax and mortgage recording tax abatements.

The $20.1 million project by Park Grove Development and Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL) is also receiving $1 million from the village of Silver Creek‘s Restore New York award.

The former high school at 60 Main Street has sat vacant for more than 40 years, with several unsuccessful attempts to develop the property.

The latest developers would demolish the 57,070 square foot building and replace it with a three-story, 50,574 square-foot apartment building.

The new apartment building would provide 54 affordable apartments for seniors age 62 and up, with 15 units set aside for supportive housing. Of those units, 51 would be one-bedroom apartments, and three would be two-bedroom apartments. Within the building there would also be a community room, fitness room, laundry facilities and an onsite property management office.

The facility would also include a large parking lot for up to 70 vehicles, along with a patio and shed.

The project would provide 180 construction jobs and, once complete, 4.75 full-time equivalent jobs.

Construction on the project is expected to begin later this year.