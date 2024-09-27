CCIDA Receives $1 Million For Ripley Shovel-Ready Site

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency‘s interstate shovel ready site project in Ripley is receiving $1 million.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the funding that will go toward extending electrical service to prepare a 147-acre site for future employers. The funding is through the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The project is expected to spur economic growth in Western New York by supporting IDA efforts to improve infrastructure, especially extending a 34.5 kv electric service to the site, providing necessary power to attract more employers looking to expand or move to the area. This improved site readiness will especially help meet an increased demand from manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing industries to grow in the region.