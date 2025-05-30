CCIDA Says Goodbye To Retiring CFO Rich Dixon

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency said goodbye to its longtime Chief Financial Officer at their board meeting on Tuesday.

Rich Dixon first joined the CCIDA in 2006. Since then, he’s had primary responsibility for financial management and human resources of the Agency, including the development of the CCIDA annual budget and cost allocation plan, oversight of the general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll. He has also worked closely with Chautauqua County Government, Empire State Development, and area industry leaders to develop and fund expansion and retention projects within Chautauqua County. According to IDA CEO Mark Geise, Dixon has played a major role in all economic development activities in Chautauqua County as a behind-the-scenes orchestrator of many high-impact deals that have had reoccurring impacts for the local economy.

While working as CFO of the CCIDA, Dixon has also been associated with several regional and state organizations. He has served on the NY Power Authority’s Economic Development Power Allocation Board and the Southern Tier Extension Railroad Authority Board. In Chautauqua County, he has been a board member of both Citizens Opportunity for Development & Equality (CODE), Inc. and Chautauqua County Patrons. He is also a past President and current member of the Chautauqua Leadership Network.

In 2022, Dixon received statewide recognition for his work when he was the recipient of the New York State Economic Development Council’s Brian T. McMahon Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Community-Based Economic Development.

A native of Jamestown, Dixon received his BS degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Fredonia, with a concentration in Financial Management. He also holds an Associates in Business Administration from Jamestown Community College and is a NYS Licensed Nursing Home Administrator.

In September 2024, the CCIDA announced that Shelby Bilskie would replace Dixon. Since that time, Bilskie has transitioned into the CFO position, under Dixon’s guidance. In March during the CCIDA organizational meeting, Bilskie fully assumed the title of CFO. With a new CFO in place and the transition complete, Dixon will officially retire from the Agency, effective June 1, 2025. Following retirement, he plans to spend the majority of his time with his family, which includes his wife Carol, two daughters, and three grandchildren.