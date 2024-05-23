CCIDA Working On Making More of Mason Industrial Park Shovel Ready

The Chautauqua County IDA is working on making more of the Mason Industrial Park shovel ready.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Mark Geise said the IDA intends to convert the 66 acres it owns in the park into shovel ready property, minus the extension of the gas line, “We bought that property from Bush in 2016. There’s about 33 acres of it, or so, that’s developable. We did some of the due diligence… the environmental due diligence between 2016 and 2018. We didn’t do all of it. We took another look at it. We contracted with Clark Patterson Lee.. I want to say.. December.. January timeline.. and they did an assessment of what needs to be done to bring that up to shovel ready status.”

Geise said the cost will be between $115,000 and $180,000. The IDA Board approved $90,000 at its meeting Tuesday toward the project. Geise said a resolution will appear on the County Legislature‘s agenda in June for the other $90,000.

Geise updated the IDA Board Tuesday on several other projects around the county including that the White Inn in Fredonia is hoping to be open by September, Electrovaya in Falconer is planning a mid 2025 opening, ImmunityBio has received FDA approval for a bladder cancer drug that Geise hears will be packaged at the Dunkirk facility, and Wells Enterprises has a June groundbreaking planned for its 217,500 square foot expansion of its Dunkirk facility.