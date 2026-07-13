CDC Investigating Outbreak of Food-Borne Parasite That Has Sickened More Than A Thousand People

The CDC is investigating an outbreak of a food-borne parasite that has sickened more than a thousand people nationwide, including nearly 400 in New York since May.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had received reports of 843 cases of cyclosporiasis, the gastrointestinal affliction caused by the parasite Cyclospora.

The agency said the true number of infections is likely much higher, because that figure only represents cases reported by states directly to the CDC. There is also a lag between symptom onset and reporting, and many people recover from the illness without medical treatment. Michigan alone reported 1,562 cyclosporiasis cases as of Friday.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness often linked to contaminated fresh produce and can cause symptoms such as severe diarrhea and vomiting.

Most of New York’s infections have been reported in New York City, with the remainder scattered across the state.

The New York State Department of Health said it is working with the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and local health departments to identify possible sources of exposure.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cyclosporiasis causes watery, and sometimes explosive, diarrhea and other stomach problems. It usually spreads from contaminated water or food. Treatment typically includes antibiotics.

General food safety recommendations can help prevent infection:

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables.

Thoroughly wash all fresh produce, including herbs, fruits, and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, and cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

It is important to be aware of the foods you eat that you did not peel/wash yourself, including fresh fruit or vegetables, as they may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

No source has been identified in the outbreaks.