Celoron Man Indicted For Possessing, Attempted Production of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Celoron man has been indicted for possession of child sexual abuse materials and the attempted production of those materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced a federal grand jury has charged 40-year old Jose Perez with attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 80 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Rudroff, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment and a previously filed criminal complaint, on September 3, 2022, Homeland Security Investigations received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Perez uploaded a file of suspected child sexual abuse materials. On December 15, 2022, HSI executed a federal search warrant at Perez’s residence, seizing computers, a cellular telephone, and electronic storage devices, including a thumb drive, which contained two video files that appeared to be taken from a videocam located in Perez’s bathroom. One of the files included video of a naked minor victim who does not appear to be aware that the camera is present. In addition, the thumb drive contained 17,839 image files that appeared to be taken from the same bathroom videocam and included naked images of the minor victim. Images and videos of child sexual abuse materials were also found on Perez’s cell phone.