Centaur Stride Clinic Topic ‘Let’s Talk About The Continuum Of Mental Health’ Today

Centaur Stride’s ongoing Community Clinic series will feature a talk by Rachel Mesmer Ludwig today.

The series is funded through a grant from M&T Bank.

Rachel Mesmer Ludwig is the Project Coordinator for the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Director of the Chautauqua Tapestry System of Care Grant.

From 4:30 to 5:30 PM, Ludwig will present “Let’s Talk About the Continuum of Mental Health,” a 30-minute interactive session designed to help participants better understand the full range of mental health experiences and available supports. Attendees are invited to stay after the presentation for a guided barn tour at Centaur Stride.

Since May, these free monthly clinics have offered community members access to timely and relevant mental health topics, wellness strategies, and local resources all in the welcoming, inclusive environment of Centaur Stride. Each session also features a brief survey to help shape future offerings.

Upcoming Community Clinics at Centaur Stride:

August 14 (4–5 PM): Kids N Sibs Bonding Activities – hands-on stations designed to strengthen sibling connections (in partnership with Prevention Works)

September 17 (6–7:30 PM): Back to School Wellness Planning – with Rachel Ludwig

October (Date TBD): Caregiver Burnout & Animal Therapy – with Dr. Allie Westphal, Psychologist

December 2 (6–7:30 PM): Dealing with Stress – youth and adult presentations with Ruth Chase of Prevention Works, followed by Q&A and barn tour

Clinics are held at Centaur Stride, 8488 Jones Rd, Sherman, NY and are open to the public.

To learn more about Rachel’s upcoming session, visit the Centaur Stride Facebook Event Page. To learn more about Centaur Stride, visit Centaur Stride Facebook Page.