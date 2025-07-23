‘Cents For St. Susan’s’ Campaign Sets Record

The 26th annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” Campaign raised a record amount this year.

$36,330.22 has been raised to help St. Susan Center through this year’s two-month effort. The 2025 campaign raised $928 more than in the 2024 campaign.

Since the year 2000, when the first drive was held, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ effort has raised $431,851.13 – nearly a half million – for the local soup kitchen and its guests.

Contributions in 2025 again included coins, dollars and checks collected in 50 canisters placed around our community, redeemable can and bottle donations, checks mailed to the utility and major donors who contributed $500 or greater sponsorships.

BPU employee volunteers donated their lunch breaks to hold a June hot dog sale outside the utility Customer Service Office. The group ultimately raised $1,217.50 for the drive, by cooking and selling hot dogs, chips, water and soda.

Local residents donated redeemable cans and bottles at Don’s Car Wash and the Southside Redemption Center, totaling $372.15.