WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / ‘Cents for St. Susan’s’ Fundraiser Sets Record

‘Cents for St. Susan’s’ Fundraiser Sets Record

By Leave a Comment

Sponsors and BPU employees gathered on the Riverwalk near the utility to celebrate a record-setting result for the 25th annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign to provide local meals.

The “Cents for St. Susan’s” fundraiser has raised a record amount to benefit the St. Susan Center soup kitchen.

The fundraiser organized by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities raised$35,401.37 this year. This is compared with $32,508 raised in 2024. The total amount raised over the BPU’s 25 yearly campaigns is $395,520.91 .

BPU Communications Coordinator Becky Robbins said in addition to sponsorship gifts and mail-in or online gifts, $1,996.17 was contributed in the yellow coin canisters placed around the community. Residents also donated $300.35 in redeemable cans and bottles.

The hot dog sale, staffed by employee volunteers outside the BPU Customer Service Office during lunch hours, set a record profit of $1,313.85 this year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.