Ceremony To Light Up Robert H. Jackson Statue To Be Held Oct. 14

The Robert H. Jackson Center will mark the ceremonial first lighting of its Robert H. Jackson statue this week.

The public is invited to join the Center at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, for a brief ceremony, the first lighting of the statue, and seasonal hot cider on the front porch.

The new lighting, made possible by support from the Gebbie Foundation, will illuminate the statue each evening and keep Justice Jackson’s likeness visible to the community.

Sculpted by Dexter Benedict in 1996, the statue originally stood at nearby Love Elementary School, where it welcomed visitors entering downtown Jamestown. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor presided over the unveiling.

The statue was relocated to the Center’s front lawn in May 2016, when the Jackson Center assumed responsibility for its care. Today, it stands as a tribute to a Jamestown attorney whose service on the U.S. Supreme Court and work as chief U.S. prosecutor at Nuremberg helped shape modern justice worldwide.

The event is free and open to the public.