Chadakoin River Basin Activation Project Contract On City Council Agenda

Jamestown City Council will review a contract for the design and implementation of the Chadakoin River Basin Activation Project.

The $1,280,661 agreement would be with C&S Companies. Funding comes from New York State. The project will include new docks, a kayak launch, terraced seating area, murals, a welcome center, and more.

Council also will review a five-year lease with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene to continue rental of the fifth floor of the municipal building.

A request by the Jamestown Police Department to purchase a new, unmarked vehicle for $20,832.05 is on the agenda. The staff report states that JPD has funds remaining in the Capital Requests portion of the 2024 Budget to pay for part of this vehicle. The rest of the balance will be covered by monies garnered from the sale of vehicles earlier in the year.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.

This month’s voting session will be held Monday, December 30.