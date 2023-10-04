Chamber Of Commerce To Honor Greg Peterson As Person of The Year

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Awards Banquet this Thursday, October 5.

Being honored as Person of the Year is Greg Peterson. He is an attorney with Phillips Lytle who has been actively involved in the community as one of the founders of the Robert H. Jackson Center and as a key member of Jamestown Community Baseball and founder of the Tarp Skunks.

The Economic Development Award will be presented to the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth. CCPEG brings together more than 65 partner organizations from throughout the county to focus on business development, placemaking, workforce development, housing development, and infrastructure.

Each of the six Community Chamber Committees has named a Community Impact Award recipient.

In Dunkirk the award will go to Bridget Majka of Chautauqua County Rural Ministries; in Fredonia to DFT Communications for celebrating 125 years in business; in Hanover to Rick Klisiewicz who is a committee chair; in Jamestown to the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation; in Mayville-Chautauqua to Sorena Gilkinson who is a committee chair; and in Westfield-Barcelona to Janese and Tom Berkhouse, who are actively involved in a number of local civic organizations.