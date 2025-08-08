Changes To NYS Discovery Laws Goes Into Effect

Changes to New York State’s Discovery Laws have gone into effect.

Passed as part of the 2026 State Budget, amendments to the discovery process are meant to support survivors of domestic violence and other serious crimes, hold perpetrators accountable and safeguard the right to a fair and speedy trial in New York State.

Adjustments to Discovery maintain due process for defendants while replacing a system that allowed for automatic dismissals based on technical errors and had adverse effects on survivors of domestic violence and other serious crimes. With bipartisan support from District Attorneys, domestic violence victim advocates, religious leaders and business groups, these Discovery changes will: