Chautauqua Art Gallery Acquires Frame and Glass Shoppe in Downtown Jamestown

Chautauqua Art Gallery has announced they have acquired The Frame and Glass Shoppe in downtown Jamestown.

The shop is located directly across the street from the gallery on North Main Street.

Current Frame and Glass Shoppe owner Dan Gates is retiring after 23 years and sold the business to Chautauqua Art Gallery owner Leslie Calimeri.

Calimeri said, “The Frame and Glass Shoppe has been a cornerstone of artistic expression in Jamestown, and we are honored to carry on its legacy. Our goal is to seamlessly integrate the strengths of both establishments, offering an even more comprehensive range of services to our patrons.”

During this transition, customers can expect business as usual at The Frame and Glass Shoppe, with Dan Gates personally overseeing the completion of current orders. Simultaneously, Chautauqua Art Gallery is poised to begin accepting new custom frame orders starting November 20.

For more information about Chautauqua Art Gallery and The Frame and Glass Shoppe, visit www.chautauquaartgallery.com or call 716-294-3027.