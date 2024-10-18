Chautauqua County Airports Collecting Donations To Help Those Affected By Hurricanes in North Carolina, Florida

Donations are being accepted at Chautauqua County’s Airports to help people in North Carolina and Florida who have been affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The County is asking residents to contribute urgently needed donations, which will be delivered to the hardest-hit areas by local pilots, aviation partners, and volunteers.

County Executive PJ Wendel initiated the relief efforts from Chautauqua County after seeing the widespread devastation. Acting on Wendel’s recommendation, County Airport Manager Shannon Fischer has been collaborating with aviation partners to deliver essential supplies and financial donations. These contributions are helping to cover fuel costs for volunteer aircraft flying into hard-hit airports, including Avery County Airport (7A8).

That airport has had over 150 planes a day flying in supplies with planes using 12,000 gallons of aviation fuel (avgas) in just six days. As part of the operation, goods are being inventoried and stored in a hangar until they can be distributed.

Fischer said, after discussions with the Chairman of the Airport Authority for the Avery County Airport, “The people in North Carolina have been hit incredibly hard by Hurricane Helene. Many have lost everything, and there’s an urgent need for supplies like generators, propane grills, solar products and cold weather gear. We’re working closely with our Fixed Based Operator (FBO), Centric Aviation, and our Flight School, Great Lakes Flight Center to coordinate with local pilots, and available resources to get donations where they are needed most.”

Fischer said the county is also exploring ways to to assist Florida and support affected airports there. Sol Relief is a nonprofit organization that leverages its aviation network to collaborate with local communities for timely disaster response efforts. Based at Albert Whitted Airport (SPG) in St. Petersburg, outside of Tampa, Sol Relief engages with local pilots to distribute essential supplies, funds, and aid to those most severely impacted by hurricanes. Individuals interested in supporting these critical operations can contribute through their website at solrelief.org/donate-now.

Chautauqua County has set up donation centers at Jamestown Airport (JHW) and Dunkirk Airport (DKK) to collect the following urgently needed items:

– Small propane grills and cans

– Electric start generators

– Heating systems

– Chain saw chains

– Generator plugs

– Electric wires

– Cold weather gear

– Solar heating units

– Large storage containers

– Solar showers

Fischer said, “We have local flight school pilots ready to fly items down, but there’s a weight limit on small planes, so we’re also exploring truck shipments for larger items.”

In addition to physical donations, monetary donations are being accepted to help offset the high cost of fuel and transportation. Donations can be sent directly to the Avery County Airport Authority to support ongoing relief efforts for NC:

Avery County Airport Authority

C/O Samuel Calvert (Chairman)

202 Little Cow Camp Rd

Newland, NC 28657

For more information on how to assist the County Airports in hurricane relief efforts, contact Shannon Fischer at 716-661-8930.