Chautauqua County Art Orgs Receive $135,000 From NYS Council on the Arts

Chautauqua County arts organizations are receiving a total of $135,000 in grant funding from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The funding was part of $62 million supporting 1,497 nonprofit organizations and 509 individual artists across New York State.

Locally, the following organizations and artists will receive funding:

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet – $40,000

Infinity Visual & Performing Arts – $25,000

Reg Lenna Center For The Arts – $25,000

Roger Tory Peterson Institute – $25,000

Art Services Initiative of WNY – Sukanya Burman: Kali – She Who is Death – $10,000

Chautauqua Institution – Sejal Shah: The Gujarati Girls: Growing Up South Asian American in Western New York in the 1980s – $10,000

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As the unparalleled leader of arts and culture, New York’s creativity and innovation inspires the world. Our continued investment in our dynamic creative sector will further boost tourism, strengthen our local economies and continue New York’s success as a rich and vibrant place to live, work and visit.”