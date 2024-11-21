WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Chautauqua County Art Orgs Receive $135,000 From NYS Council on the Arts

Chautauqua County arts organizations are receiving a total of $135,000 in grant funding from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The funding was part of $62 million supporting 1,497 nonprofit organizations and 509 individual artists across New York State.

Locally, the following organizations and artists will receive funding:

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet – $40,000
Infinity Visual & Performing Arts – $25,000
Reg Lenna Center For The Arts – $25,000
Roger Tory Peterson Institute – $25,000
Art Services Initiative of WNYSukanya Burman: Kali – She Who is Death – $10,000
Chautauqua InstitutionSejal Shah: The Gujarati Girls: Growing Up South Asian American in Western New York in the 1980s – $10,000

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “As the unparalleled leader of arts and culture, New York’s creativity and innovation inspires the world. Our continued investment in our dynamic creative sector will further boost tourism, strengthen our local economies and continue New York’s success as a rich and vibrant place to live, work and visit.”

