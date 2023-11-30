Chautauqua County Begins Code Blue Warnings For the Winter Season

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services has begun issuing code blue warnings for the winter season

This warning is triggered when temperatures reach 32 degrees or lower, including wind chill, and requires shelter access to anyone in need of assistance.

During normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, people seeking emergency shelter should report to the Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services offices at 15 W. Lucas Avenue, Dunkirk, NY 14048 or at 110 E. Fourth Street, Jamestown, NY 14701, where emergency shelter will be arranged.

After normal business hours and on weekends and holidays, persons seeking emergency shelter or those who know of someone who is in need of emergency shelter or who is experiencing homelessness should contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office by calling (716) 483-7536 or by contacting the nearest police department, and shelter assistance will be provided.

The following agencies are also able to assist with Code Blue placements in Chautauqua County: Brooks Memorial Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, and the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene.

The United Christian Advocacy Network (UCAN) City Mission can be utilized by adult males and is located at 7 West First Street in Jamestown and may be contacted by calling (716) 488-7480.

Warming Centers also may be open during code blue warnings.