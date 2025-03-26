Chautauqua County Being Sued In Death of Man At North County Transfer Station

Chautauqua County is being sued by the wife of the man who died following an accident at the North County Transfer Station in Fredonia.

According to the lawsuit filed by Sharon Bartoo in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court, William Bartoo died of injuries sustained on July 11, 2024 after he fell into a garbage pit while disposing of garbage. The suit said the death is allegedly the result of the “negligent, careless, reckless and/or unlawful conduct” by the County and that the garbage pit area is allegedly “dangerous and hazardous.”

This is the second lawsuit filed by the Bartoo family this year after the son of William Bartoo, Wesley Bartoo, also filed a similar suit on February 7 in State Supreme Court against Chautauqua County Government. That lawsuit alleges similar complaints.

Both lawsuits seek financial compensation from the County “in an amount that exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts that would otherwise have jurisdiction,” and anything else “as the court may deem just and proper.”