Chautauqua County DA Concerned Burham May Be Trying to Return to Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County’s District Attorney is concerned that Michael Burham may be trying to return to Chautauqua County.

34-year old Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday, July 6. He is considered by the District Attorney’s office to be the prime suspect in the death of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin of 125 William Street in Jamestown.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said Burham’s ties are to Chautauqua County, “The witnesses in the case we’re developing here in Chautauqua County, those are our primary concerns. To make sure they’re protected, that they’re safe, that there’s no issues there. So all of our resources right now are dedicated to that.”

Schmidt said a command post has been set up in Warren with local law enforcement, Jamestown Police, state police, and the FBI all assisting in the manhunt.

This is the second manhunt for Michael Burham. The first started following the death of Hodgkin on May 11. Burham is alleged to kidnapped an elderly Sheffield, Pennsylvania couple, who he forced to drive him to South Carolina. He was captured in that state on May 24.

Schmidt said Burham was being held in Warren County for the kidnapping charges with an open investigation still taking place in Chautauqua County, “We’re waiting on some laboratory testing results and other developments of evidence arising from the tragic homicide of Kala Hodgkin and a related arson that occurred. Now, our case is a little more complex, so we deliberately withheld charging because we have to be very careful about when we charge because it’s a full steam ahead, go. We expect to be moving in that direction soon.”

Burham was last seen wearing aorange and white striped prison uniform and a blue denim jacket.

Pennsylvania State Police are using a helicopter to search the Warren area with road blocks set up on Route 62 between Pennsylvania and New York.

Police urge all citizens to lock their doors and stay vigilant. If you see Burham, Police ask you to call 911. Do not approach or try to apprehend him.