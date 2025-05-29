Chautauqua County DMV Warning Of Text Messaging Scam

The Chautauqua County Department of Motor Vehicles is urging residents to be cautious about a text messaging scam.

The deceptive texts claim to be coming from the DMV and falsely state that recipients owe fines, attempting to trick them into revealing personal information.

This warning follows a broader statewide alert issued by the New York State DMV regarding ongoing scams that misuse trusted names to exploit unsuspecting individuals. These attacks often imitate official communications and may appear legitimate at first glance.

Chautauqua County DMV Motor Vehicle Administrator Kerry Smith said, “These scams are deeply concerning because they prey on the trust residents place in government agencies. Our offices will never text customers asking for personal information or payment. If you receive one of these messages, delete it immediately and do not click on any links.”

The fraudulent messages are part of a broader trend in phishing tactics, where scammers seek to obtain sensitive information like Social Security numbers, bank account details, or driver license numbers. In some cases, these messages may also install malicious software on a user’s device if links are clicked.

To learn more about current scams or report a suspicious message, visit the New York State DMV website at dmv.ny.gov/more-info/phishing-attacks.