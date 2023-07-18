Chautauqua County Fair Starts Today in Dunkirk

The annual Chautauqua County Fair begins today at the County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk.

The fair runs until Sunday, July 23 and will feature midway rides by Power & Thomas, grandstand events every night, animal exhibits; fair food, and other shows and entertainment.

Tonight’s grandstand event is the Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s fair theme is “Stay Rooted in 4-H.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County Executive Director Emily Reynolds said the 4-H Youth Development Program‘s 59th Annual Chautauqua County 4-H Meat Animal Sale will be held at noon on Friday, July 21.

She said the market animal projects offer youth a unique experience to learn animal husbandry, feed and nutrition; animal terminology, cuts of meat, how to train an animal to lead, and current industry standards for their species. Youth keep accurate medical, nutrition, and financial records for every animal project. They are also encouraged to market that animal to people in the community so that they are sure to get a fair price for their hard work on sale day.

Reynolds encouraged folks to visit the animal barns at the county fair to talk to 4-H youth about the animals there, “And all of our 4-H’ers love to talk to the community. And go in and ask them, ‘What is your animal’s name? How long have you had them? How long have you been in the project?’ And then ask any question that you have about agriculture because our youth are very good. And we work with them all year to teach them that if they know the answer, they answer you, if not, they help you find somebody that does know that answer.”

The County Fair gate admission is $15.00 for people ages 4-61 and $9.00 over people over the age of 62.

Visit https://www.chautauquacofair.org/ for more information.