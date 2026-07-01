Chautauqua County Health Department Urges Residents To Take Precautions With Danger Heat

The Chautauqua County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions when it comes to dangerously hot weather this week.

The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for much of New York State. Heat index values, or “feels like” temperatures, are forecast to exceed 100 degrees across Western New York through Friday, creating an increased risk for heat-related illnesses.

With many residents planning to attend parades, cookouts, sporting events, festivals, and fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday, officials encourage everyone to plan ahead and take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses. Extreme heat is one of the deadliest weather-related hazards in the United States, contributing to more than 1,200 deaths each year. Fortunately, heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable.

People with heart or lung conditions (like asthma), young children, older adults and anyone who exercises or works hard outside should try to limit outdoor activity when ozone levels are high (usually in the afternoon to early evening). If you have symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing, you should talk to your doctor.

Tips to stay safe in extreme heat:

Stay hydrated

Avoid direct sunlight

Seek air conditioning or shade

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

Check in on older family members and neighbors

Seek immediate medical attention if experiencing any symptoms of heat-related illnesses

New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website. New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county name to 333111.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has extended hours at state swimming and cooling facilities and other state parks during the current heat wave to help New Yorkers beat the heat. Swimming availability may be affected by hazardous weather, changing water conditions or staffing. Please check State Parks’ website parks.ny.gov or call the park you wish to visit directly to confirm availability.

In Western New York, the following State Park swimming facilities will be open for extended hours:

Allegany State Park – Red House Lake Beach and Quaker Lake Beach: Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Red House Lake Beach and Quaker Lake Beach: Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fort Niagara State Park : July 1 and Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: July 1 and Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Long Point State Park: Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Following testing on June 29, the beach has been cleared for use

For cooling centers in Chautauqua County, visit www.HealthyCHQ.com