Chautauqua County Historical Society Holding ‘Just Desserts’ Open House Dec. 7

The Chautauqua County Historical Society will hold its annual “Just Desserts” holiday open house this Sunday.

The event will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 7 at the McClurg Museum in Westfield.

The event provides visitors an opportunity to learn more about the museum and the historical society, including its exhibits and collections, free of charge.

Desserts donated by CCHS trustees, members, and volunteers will be served.

The event will also feature music by the McClurg Street String Band, featuring Kent Knappenberger’s music students from Westfield Academy and Central School.

CCHS trustees and volunteers will provide updates on various CCHS and museum activities.

The open house, one of CCHS’s most popular events, is held annually to thank the community and CCHS members for their support throughout the year. It’s also an opportunity for CCHS to recruit new members for the new year. A single, annual membership is $30 and provides free admittance to the museum throughout the year, plus a subscription to the TimeLines newsletter which is mailed to all members.

For more information call 716.326.2977 or email info@cchsmcclurg.org.