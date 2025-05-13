Chautauqua County History Expo Set for August 23

The Chautauqua County History Expo, featuring dozens of local history organizations, historians, and museums from across the Chautauqua Region, will be held in August.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 23 at the Fluvanna Community Church. It is being organized by the Chautauqua County Historian’s Office, with assistance from other groups from across the county.

Chautauqua County Historian and chair of the History Expo committee Norman Carlson said, “This event is intended to help promote our local historians and historical organizations, which play a vital role in preserving and promoting our region’s history.” He said there will be exhibits of historical artifacts and a series of lectures focusing on various historical topics.

Each of the county’s municipal historians have been invited to attend, along with all the county’s public libraries. Groups and organizations focusing on genealogy will also be on hand. The expo will also include a few groups from beyond Chautauqua County’s borders, including those located in Erie County and Cattaraugus County, New York, along with Erie County and Warren County, Pennsylvania. Authors who’ve written books focusing on local and regional history have also been invited.

Four separate lectures will focus on the opening of the Erie Canal and its impact on Western New York, Chautauqua County’s connection to the Revolutionary War, Lafayette’s 1825 visit to Western New York and Chautauqua County, and Arthur Wellington Anderson (Chautauqua County’s first explicitly, though not officially designated, County Historian).

The Chautauqua County History Expo is modeled after the county’s Bicentennial History Fair in 2011, along with a follow up History Fair that occurred in 2016. A similar event was tentatively scheduled for 2021 until the COVID 19 pandemic put plans on hold.

There is no cost to attend and the event is made possible through funding from the event sponsors, including the Jean Vandewark Olson Stowell Genealogy Research & Education Fund. Additional sponsors are also welcome.

A complete rundown of activities, including featured speakers and lecture topics, will also be announced in the coming weeks and months, with all details for the History Expo also available at CHQHistoryExpo.com.

For more information on the History Fair, to volunteer or make suggestions, or to register as a participant free-of-charge, contact the County Historian’s Office at (716) 753-4857 or email CarlsonN@chqgov.com.