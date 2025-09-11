Chautauqua County Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony In Mayville Today

Chautauqua County will hold a ceremony at noon today to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The event will take place outside the Chautauqua County Courthouse, located at 1 North Erie Street in Mayville.

Hosted in partnership with the local American Legion, the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will feature remarks from local dignitaries, a moment of silence, and a traditional 21-gun salute. The program is dedicated to the memory of the more than 3,000 lives lost during the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available on Chautauqua County’s YouTube page. The event is open to the public, and all are welcome. No RSVP is required.