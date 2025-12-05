Chautauqua County Humane Society In Urgent Need Of Help For 19 Dogs Brought In After Cruelty Investigation

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is in urgent need of help after 19 dogs were brought into the shelter following a cruelty investigation in Sinclairville.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence and discovered the dogs living in poor conditions. CCHS staff immediately transported the animals to the shelter, where medical exams were performed.

CCHS Community Education and Outreach Coordinator Amanda Sublett said, “Overall, they seem to be in good shape, but they need dental work and basic medical care. Everyone came in needing vaccinations, deworming, and flea treatment. Further medical care will be provided during their stay.”

Due to the nature of the case, six of the dogs are available for immediate foster-to-adopt placement, while the remaining 13 will remain in CCHS care until a court decision is reached. Sublett described the dogs as “scared or nervous, but friendly.”

The sudden arrival of 19 dogs has placed significant strain on the shelter, which was already at capacity prior to the case.

Sublett said, “We were already offering an adoption discount with our Homes for the Holiday adoption special in hopes of finding homes for our dogs before the holidays. Now, with this sudden intake, all dog adoption fees have been reduced by 50% for the remainder of the month.”

CCHS Executive Director Jane Babinsky emphasized the impact on staff and resources: “The care of so many dogs coming in at one time really taxes our staff. Laundry increases, everything increases, including the cost. We don’t know how long these dogs will be with us.” Babinsky also talked about how this situation also impacts services offered by CCHS, “Having this many dogs also keeps us from taking strays and helping the community with dog surrenders.” She is looking to the community for help, “We really need your support, so please adopt, foster, or donate.”

With the number of dogs in care nearly doubling overnight, CCHS staff are working overtime to maintain the same level of attention and compassion for each animal. Sublett said “We really need the support of the community to make this happen. Adopters, fosters, and donors are critical right now. Every bit of help makes a difference.”

For those looking to help in any capacity, information can be found at Chqhumane.org, by calling 716-665-2209 x200, or by visiting the Chautauqua County Humane Society at 2825 Strunk Road in Jamestown.