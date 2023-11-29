Chautauqua County Humane Society Kicks Off Season of Hope

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has kicked off their sixth Season of Hope.

The Society said donations from the Bissell Pet Foundation and a pair of donors is making it possible for the agency to waive adoptions fees on animals until Saturday, December 23.

People who are interested still need to go through the usual adoption process, with forms available at teh 2825 Strunk Road location or online at chqhumane.org.

Adoptions are generally completed the same day. For dog adopters that already have a dog, there will be an additional dog meeting. All animals adopted from CCHS have been spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and have had their first dose of flea treatment.

The Humane Society is open to the public for adoptions from 1pm to 5:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 11am to 3pm on Saturday.