Chautauqua County Humane Society To Hold Pet Pals Discovery Day

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will welcome families to the Pet Pals Discovery Day this Saturday.

The free, hands-on educational event is designed to help children learn how to keep pets safe, healthy, and cared for. The event will take place on from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25 at the Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union Training Center, located at 110 Mall Boulevard in Lakewood. Discovery Day offers an afternoon filled with interactive activities, creative projects, and opportunities for kids to explore the world of animal care.

Pet Pals Discovery Day reflects the heart of the Humane Society’s mission: empowering the community to improve the lives of animals. Children will rotate through a variety of engaging stations that make learning fun, including the dog treat toss, the bead game that teaches feeding and watering, and hands-on experiences with real animal care tools and supplies.

CCHS is also thrilled to welcome local author Rebekah Sorenson, who will host story time readings of her books If I Were a Skunk and If I Were a Porcupine. Her stories encourage children to imagine the world through the eyes of animals, building empathy and understanding in a way that is both playful and meaningful.

The Humane Society also will have a small group of kittens on hand for families to meet, giving children a chance to connect with real animals while learning about humane care.

For more information, visit Chqhumane.org.