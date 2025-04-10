Chautauqua County Launches Initiative To Address Homelessness

Chautauqua County is launching the Family-Centered Case Management Initiative to help address homelessness.

The program is being funded by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

The Case Management team, which is already operational, is currently assisting approximately 50 families in temporary housing. This number fluctuates daily as new families qualify for Temporary Assistance and Temporary Housing Assistance. Caseworkers notify the Case Management team when a family enters temporary housing, ensuring they are immediately connected to specialized support services.

Community Mental Hygiene Services Director and Commissioner of Social Services Carmelo Hernandez said, “By combining resources and expertise, we are ensuring that families facing homelessness receive not only housing support but also access to mental health services, peer advocacy, and long-term case management—critical elements in breaking the cycle of instability.”

Under this state-funded initiative, a dedicated team of case managers and senior caseworkers work directly with families placed in temporary housing. Their role is to assess each family’s needs, remove barriers to stability, and connect them with vital community resources, including:

Mental health and substance use services

Employment and financial stability programs

Long-term housing assistance

Childcare and transportation support

Each family receives an individualized case management plan, ensuring that services are tailored to their specific challenges. The program is designed to provide ongoing support with regular follow-ups to track progress and re-engage families as needed. This initiative aligns with the Chautauqua County Executive’s strategy to address the growing number of unhoused individuals and families by providing not just temporary relief but a sustainable path to stability.

The county is working closely with local service providers and community organizations to ensure a coordinated response that maximizes available resources. This initiative is also aligned with the state’s broader goal of strengthening family-centered services and reducing homelessness across New York.