Chautauqua County Master Gardeners Are Hosting Their Annual Plant Sale

The Chautauqua County Master Gardeners are hosting their annual Native Plant Sale at Jamestown Community College.

The plant sale will take place from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 16 at the Science Center on the JCC Campus.

Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, books, and more will be available for sale. Master Gardeners also will be offering free soil pH testing all day. Residents can drop off a soil sample in a small plastic baggie clearly labeled with your name, and shop around for some plants while your soil is tested.

The funds raised from the plant sale go back into supporting the local Master Gardener organization and outreach efforts. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a box or bag to transport your plants back home safely.