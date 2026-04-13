Chautauqua County Master Gardeners Hosting Speaker On Using Native Plants In Landscaping

The Chautauqua County Master Gardeners will host a speaker on how to utilize native plants in your landscaping this Wednesday.

Jonathan Townsend of Royal Fern Nursery will present on the importance of native plants, and how to utilize native plants in your landscaping. Native plants play an important role in local ecosystems, maintaining the flora of our natural environments while also supporting local pollinators and more. Jonathan’s nursery, Royal Fern Nursery, specializes in native perennials, trees, shrubs and seeds, education, and more.

Attendance for the talk is free and will take place from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 15 on Zoom. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ycy5xacd

For more information, contact Natural Resources Educator, Eliza Hensel at emh275@cornell.edu. For further questions, call 716-664-9502 ext. 220 or email chautauquaag@cornell.edu.