Chautauqua County Now Under Drought Warning

Chautauqua County has joined nine other counties in the Great Lakes region in being upgraded to a drought warning.

New York State is encouraging all residents, including those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

A drought watch or warning is in effect for the entire state except for New York City and Westchester County. Drought conditions in this region are determined by New York City in close coordination with State Department of Environmental Conservation. There are four levels of State drought advisories: watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. There are no mandatory State restrictions under a drought watch or warning. A warning declaration is a notice of impending and imminent severe drought conditions and includes increasing public awareness and voluntary water conservation. Public water supply purveyors and industries are urged to continue to implement local drought contingency plans.

DEC Amanda Lefton said, “We encourage everyone to do their part to conserve water while we face these drier than normal conditions. The small amount of rain we received recently is not enough to overcome larger water deficits in many areas. Being more careful with water use now can prevent greater effects on our water resources. Whether it’s taking a shorter shower, not watering the lawn, or other smart reduction efforts, we can all do our part to conserve water.”

Despite rain received in certain portions of the state on October 7 through October 8, observed precipitation over the past 90 days remains less than normal across virtually the entire state. Observed precipitation deficits across the state range from two to eight inches. Stream flows and groundwater levels are declining in certain areas.

The public can contact their local water system for information about drought preparedness, impacts, and response notices and activities. Additional tips for the public on water conservation can also be found in each water system’s Annual Water Quality Report (AWQR).

Water system contact information and AWQRs can be accessed using the Know Your NY Water website or water systems own websites.

It is recommended that on-farm water supplies are monitored regularly, and concerns are communicated with county emergency management and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The Cornell Cooperative Extension Disaster Education Network and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets offer additional resources and local support.

Drought conditions can impact aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Reduced stream flows can impact the health of aquatic life. Decreased precipitation impacts terrestrial plants and animals through reduced plant growth. Drought conditions may be a contributing factor to Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) formation. Additional factors, including calm, sunny, and warm days and changing mixing dynamics can create conditions conducive to HAB formation. DEC maintains a HABs Reporting and Notifications page of waterbodies that currently have blooms.

Due to increased fire risk, earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul implemented a statewide burn ban in effect through October 15. The ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as all uncontained fires, including campfires, and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires. Burning garbage or leaves is already prohibited year-round in New York State and several municipalities have burn bans currently in effect.

Recent dry conditions are resulting in a “Moderate” fire danger for the entire state. A moderate fire danger means fires can start from most accidental causes.

The current fire danger map is available on the DEC website.

For assistance with water wells that may be affected by drought:

Contact a registered water well contractor to discuss appropriate options for individual needs.

Check that the well is dry due to drought and no other issues. Sometimes the solution is quite simple, like a broken valve or electrical issue. The only way to definitively tell if a well is dry is to measure the water level in the well.

Conserve water year-round to help prevent the effects of drought on water wells.

Consider adding a water storage tank to help get through dry periods.

Clean or redevelop existing wells.

Deepen existing wells or drill a new well. If drilling a new well, properly decommission the old well to protect groundwater quality.

To protect water resources, water users are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks;

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets;

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry;

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly;

Install water saving plumbing fixtures;

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold; and

Wash cars less frequently.

For more water saving tips, visit DEC’s Water Use & Conservation webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit DEC’s website.