WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua County Office For Aging Services Holding 1st CHQ Aging Expo

Chautauqua County Office For Aging Services Holding 1st CHQ Aging Expo

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua County Office of Aging Services Director Dana Corwin announces CHQ Aging Expo & Conference

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services will host its first-ever CHQ Aging Expo & Conference.

The event will take place Thursday, May 22 at SUNY Fredonia’s Williams Center.

The day begins at 9:30 AM, followed by a Meet & Greet. A Resource Fair will be open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and lunch will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Additionally, conference-style informational breakout sessions will be held at 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM, covering a range of topics including dementia awareness, Medicare fraud prevention, scam prevention, estate planning, and more.

This event is free for older adults and caregivers.

Attendees can register online at chqgov.com/CHQAgingExpo or by calling Office for Aging Services at 716-753-4471 or 716-363-3865 for assistance. Registration is required by Friday, April 25.

Organizations serving older adults who wish to host an informational table can contact the OFA’s Jamestown Office at 716-661-8940 or email CHQAgingEvents@chqgov.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.