Chautauqua County Office For Aging Services Holding 1st CHQ Aging Expo

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services will host its first-ever CHQ Aging Expo & Conference.

The event will take place Thursday, May 22 at SUNY Fredonia’s Williams Center.

The day begins at 9:30 AM, followed by a Meet & Greet. A Resource Fair will be open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and lunch will be available from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Additionally, conference-style informational breakout sessions will be held at 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM, covering a range of topics including dementia awareness, Medicare fraud prevention, scam prevention, estate planning, and more.

This event is free for older adults and caregivers.

Attendees can register online at chqgov.com/CHQAgingExpo or by calling Office for Aging Services at 716-753-4471 or 716-363-3865 for assistance. Registration is required by Friday, April 25.

Organizations serving older adults who wish to host an informational table can contact the OFA’s Jamestown Office at 716-661-8940 or email CHQAgingEvents@chqgov.com.