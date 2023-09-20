The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth is encouraging organizations to apply for project support as part of the development of its 2024 Work Plan.

CCPEG will offer resources for select projects identified as having potential for transformational county-wide impacts. Support could include technical assistance, match requirements for local, state, or federal grants being used for projects that align with the Chautauqua County Economic Development Strategic Plan, or other projects that enhance or leverage previous investment in economic development within Chautauqua County.

Grant awards typically range between $10,000 and $20,000, and requests of up to $50,000 will be considered.

For more information on the program, including the online application, visit: www.chqpartnership.org/edprojectsupport.

All applications should be submitted by 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 27, 2023.