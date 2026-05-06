Chautauqua County Partnership For Economic Growth Releases 5-Year Economic Development Strategy

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth has released the Chautauqua County Economic Development Strategy for 2026-2031.

The Strategy updates the county’s 2020 Strategic Plan and provides a five-year guide for economic development priorities and investments through 2031. It was developed based on input from stakeholders from across the county. The Strategy focuses on five areas that are key to a strong economy and strong communities: business development, workforce, housing, infrastructure, and placemaking.

When it comes to business development, the Strategy supports both existing employers and new entrepreneurs in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, and small businesses. The plan supports business growth by encouraging innovation and helping businesses find new opportunities, including work connected to the NY Smart I-90 Tech Corridor. It also supports efforts that help small ventures grow into long-term businesses. The Strategy also supports the development of new industrial parks and the reuse of brownfield sites so underused property can once again become productive.

Placemaking is also a key aspect of the strategy because it supports both the economy and quality of life. The strategy points to downtown improvements, corridor projects, trail development, and waterfront activation, which can all help communities attract residents, workers, and visitors. Strong and vibrant places also support small businesses and help local employers recruit and keep employees. The Strategy supports continued momentum in downtowns and main streets, outdoor recreation, and waterfront destinations, with coordinated investments that improve everyday life for residents while also strengthening the tourism economy.

As it pertains to housing, the Strategy supports increased new development and highlights the need for local capacity, clear land use tools, and strong code enforcement. It also recognizes that housing progress often depends on infrastructure, especially water and sewer capacity. The plan sets housing creation targets for the next five years and supports steady progress through project readiness, developer engagement, and practical assistance to municipalities as they plan for their own housing opportunities.

Workforce readiness is another major focus of the Strategy. Many employers still struggle with finding and retaining good workers. At the same time, new technologies and AI are changing how work is performed and are increasing the need for new training programs. As a result, the Strategy supports stronger alignment among schools, training partners, and employers so education and workforce programs match real job opportunities in the County. The Live CHQ talent attraction and retention campaign is a key tenant of this focus area and is a central component of the strategy moving forward.

The Strategy supports a more coordinated approach to infrastructure planning so priority projects are identified and aligned with key milestones. It also supports better mapping and tracking so communities can move more quickly from planning to design and construction. The Strategy also recognizes the importance of broadband and digital connectivity.

The Strategy was created through consultation with the Camoin Associates. To read the new Chautauqua County Economic Development Strategy, visit CHQStrategy.org.