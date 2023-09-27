Chautauqua County Receiving FEMA Grant For Planning, Operational Readiness For Disaster

Chautauqua County is receiving $49,939 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support planning and operational readiness for disaster.

The Emergency Management Performance Grant is provided on an annual basis and is administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. It assists local efforts to prepare for disasters, from development and implementation of training and exercises, to bolstering emergency response resources at the county level.

To receive funding, counties must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all potential hazards. Projects may focus on addressing efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.