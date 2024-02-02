Chautauqua County Receiving Over $372,000 In Homelessness Assistance Funds

Chautauqua County, including the cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk, will receive $372,015 from HUD in Homelessness Assistance funds.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced nearly $3.16 billion in Continuum of Care Program Awards for over 7,000 projects that provide housing assistance and/or supportive services to people experiencing homelessness, as well as costs related to planning and data collection.

The $3.16 billion announced represents the largest-ever amount of Continuum of Care Program funding awarded to communities to address homelessness in history and provides a critical expansion of resources at a time when rates of homelessness are rising in most communities.