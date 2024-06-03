Chautauqua County Receiving State Funding For Summer Youth Employment Program

Chautauqua County will receive $479,107 through the State’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is distributing $55 million, an increase of $7.9 million over last year, to all 57 counties and New York City to help youth who might not otherwise have access to summer jobs enter the labor market, acquire professional skills and explore possible career paths.

The Summer Youth Employment Program supports communities across the state in creating summer jobs for youth from low-income families. Participants work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, summer camps, child care organizations, cultural centers, educational facilities and community-based organizations, among others.

To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and be a member of a household with a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size and, for example, is $51,640 for a family of three

Governor Kathy Hochul said that more than 20,000 youth from low-income households are expected to be employed across the state this summer through the program. The program served more than 18,400 young people last summer.