Chautauqua County Residents Under Alert As Measles Case Found In Erie County

The Chautauqua County Health Department is alerting residents following confirmation of a positive measles case in Erie County, New York. Local residents may have traveled to locations visited by the infected individual.

The Erie County Department of Health has identified potential public exposure locations associated with the confirmed case between May 24, 2026 and May 28, 2026, including:

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly Oishei Children’s Hospital ) on May 24, 2026 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on May 28, 2026 between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

of Buffalo Emergency Department (formerly ) on May 24, 2026 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on May 28, 2026 between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 1021 Broadway, Buffalo, NY on May 28, 2026 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. This building includes Jericho Road Community Health Center, Broadway Pediatrics, U.S. Postal Service Broadway Buffalo, UBMD Internal Medicine, Chy’s Kitchen and Catering, and the Care Management Coalition of WNY (including employees of and visitors to EPIC – Every Person Influences Children; Mental Health Advocates of WNY; Buffalo Urban League – Project Hope; Beyond Support Network; Parent Network of WNY; Project Play WNY; Self-Advocacy Association of New York State (SANYS); Center for Self Advocacy; NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities).

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and a rash that typically begins on the face and spreads downward.

Residents are encouraged to review the Erie County advisory and ensure they and their family members are up to date on measles vaccinations, particularly the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.

Individuals who believe they may have been exposed or who develop symptoms should contact their health care provider before arriving at a medical facility to help prevent additional exposures.

The Erie County Department of Health advisory can be found here:

https://www3.erie.gov/health/press/erie-county-department-health-confirms-local-case-measles

For questions, residents may contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4491.