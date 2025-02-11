Chautauqua County Senior Citizens Have Another Tool To Help Keep Them Safe

Senior Citizens in Chautauqua County have another tool to help keep them safe.

The Chautauqua County’s Office for Aging Services announced they are collaborating with USAging and Ring to provide residents age 60 and older free access to a Ring Video Doorbell or a Stick-Up Cam.

The initiative stems from USAging’s national partnership with Ring, announced earlier this year which included the donation of 5,000 Ring devices to 10 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) nationwide. Chautauqua County’s Office for Aging Services is among the recipients and will distribute 500 devices locally, along with a lifetime Ring Protect Basic subscription for each device.

OFA Director Dana Corwin said, “This partnership with USAging and Ring aligns with our mission to help seniors live independently and safely in their homes. We’re excited to be part of this innovative program and provide this invaluable resource to those who need it most.”

The program builds on Ring’s previous successful collaborations in Florida and other states, which have shown how accessible technology can significantly improve older adults’ sense of security. Recipients in Chautauqua County will benefit from Ring’s features like Two-Way Talk and Live View, allowing them to interact with visitors at their door from the comfort of their home.

Eligible participants must meet the following criteria:

– Be 60 years or older.

– Reside in Chautauqua County.

– Have access to Wi-Fi, a smartphone, and an email address.

Ring will provide technology training and installation training to ensure ease of use for participants. Devices will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested in learning more about this program or applying should contact the NY Connects Helpline at 716-753-4582. For additional information, contact the Office for Aging Services at chqgov.com/office-aging.