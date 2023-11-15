Chautauqua County Soil & Water Receives Funding To Help Farms Address Climate Change

Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded over $874,000 to help farms address the impacts of climate change.

The funding comes through Empire State Development‘s Round 7 of the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help 116 farms across the state address the impacts of climate change. The Climate Resilient Farming Program is a part of the State’s Agricultural Environmental Management framework that is locally led by county Soil and Water Conservation Districts and participating farmers.

The selected projects will reduce greenhouse gases by an estimated 64,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. This is the equivalent of eliminating over 14,000 cars from the road for one year. The projects will also increase environmental sustainability and boost resiliency to extreme weather events related to climate change.

Chautauqua County Soil and Water has received a total of $874,881 that will be used to help a dairy farm install a cover and flare system as part of a waste reduction project, implement an electric irrigation pump at a vegetable farm, install a gravity spring irrigation system and livestock water line at a vegetable, fruit, and sheep farm; and implement a manure injection system for five farms.